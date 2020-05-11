Amid pandemic, VB nonprofit holds first-ever virtual fundraiser run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For the last 17 years, Virginia Beach nonprofit EQUI-KIDS has held an annual fundraising run.

The money goes to help with their organization’s mission.

“EQUI-KIDS therapeutic riding center is a 30-year-old establishment in Virginia Beach helping serve people with special needs and our military veterans using horses,” said Stacy Rogers, the executive director of EQUI-KIDS Therapeutic Center

The event ends Monday, May 11, at midnight but you still have plenty of time to be apart of the virtual move-a-thon.

Due to COVID-19, Rogers says they couldn’t hold the annual run at their farm, so they went virtual.

“[It’s] allowing us to raise some money even though we’re all doing it from home,” she said.

During this virtual “move-a-thon,” people can do it individually or as a group from home or outside. They can run, walk, jump rope or do any physical activity and include their four-legged friends.

They can set their own personal physical goals and help donate in the process, because Rogers says she knows this year may also be harder for people to donate.

“In past years with our traditional run, we’ve typically raised $50,000. Recognizing that resources are not as available, our goal this year is $25,000 virtually,” she said.

If you want more information: EQUIKIDS.org.

