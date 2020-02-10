Amazing drone video of humpback whale breach off Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man out fishing off the coast of Virginia Beach now has a whale of a tale to share.

Tom Turley says he was on his way in from a day of fishing Sunday when he noticed a boat close to shore off Cape Henry and assumed they were looking at dolphins. But he soon learned they were following a different type of mammal. Turley launched his drone just in time to capture incredible video of a humpback whale!

Turley shared the video with WAVY News 10. You can check it out in the player above.

Latest Posts: