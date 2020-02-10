VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man out fishing off the coast of Virginia Beach now has a whale of a tale to share.
Tom Turley says he was on his way in from a day of fishing Sunday when he noticed a boat close to shore off Cape Henry and assumed they were looking at dolphins. But he soon learned they were following a different type of mammal. Turley launched his drone just in time to capture incredible video of a humpback whale!
Turley shared the video with WAVY News 10. You can check it out in the player above.
Latest Posts:
- More than 4,000 participants raise over $1.3 million for charity during Polar Plunge event
- Amazing drone video of humpback whale breach off Virginia Beach
- Perquimans Co. sheriff warns of email virus scam targeting residents
- 7-month-old Virginia Beach baby receives new life-saving heart procedure at CHKD
- One dead, another injured in shooting on Research Drive in Hampton