Alleged burglars monitored police scanner app while cutting into Food Lion safe in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say two men used a police scanner app while attempting to burglarize a Food Lion in Virginia Beach overnight.

According to police, officers were sent to the Food Lion in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a report of security camera footage being obstructed in the cash office of the store.

When they got to the scene, the officers reported seeing one of the men on the roof of the building. Police gained access to the roof and were able to take the duo into custody.

Police say they found a hole into the roof over the cash office where the two gained entry into the building.

An initial investigation of the incident revealed that while one of the men was cutting a hole in the safe, the other was monitoring an online police scanner app to check on officers’ knowledge of the incident.

When the two realized that police were dispatched to their location, officials say that’s when the duo attempted to flee the building.

The men, later identified as 32-year-old Delton Clemmons and 31-year-old Zachery Bessey, were arrested and charged with burglary, conspiracy, use of burglary tools and attempted grand larceny.

Virginia Beach Police say recent burglaries in Norfolk and Newport News have also been found to be similar in style.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Zachery Bessey, Feb, 8, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Delton Clemmons, Feb, 8, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)