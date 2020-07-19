‘All for Jesus’ Unity Walk brings Christians together to pray for healing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Christians from various churches in Virginia Beach descended on the Oceanfront Saturday to pray for the healing of our nation.

The ‘All for Jesus’ Unity Walk kicked off at 17th street and participants sang and cheered as they made their way to the 31st Street Stage.

“This is a sign of unity in the churches,” said John Blanchard, who is a pastor at The Rock Church in Virginia Beach.

Blanchard says the group, All for Jesus which is made up of various pastors, held a racial reconciliation foot-washing ceremony a couple of weeks ago.

They wanted to follow it up with another event so, they came up with the idea for this unity walk.

“We’re gathering together to pray and worship. This is a time when people need hope and we believe the only real message of hope and unity is in the church of our Lord Jesus Christ,” Blanchard said.

The pastor says those at the event were there to pray for healing for America, the government, and culture.

They also prayed for first responders, who were in attendance to help with the walk.

Mayor Bobby Dyer, who also attended, believes the event was a good way to highlight the unity in Virginia Beach.

“This is a faith-based community and they want to give honor to our first responders, our police, our brave men and women that protect us 24/7. It shows the spirit of Virginia Beach, the character of people in Virginia Beach. We’re a community of faith and that’s the glue that holds us together.”

Dyer believes that the community has an opportunity, because of its spirit and faith, to show other cities across the country how they can also unite after tough times.

“I think that as we get through some very tough times with COVID and the civil unrest, we have the potential to come out of this stronger than ever and Virginia Beach can show the way,” he said.

Blanchard says All for Jesus is planning more events but they are also looking forward to participating in ‘The Return’ March in Washington, D.C. in September.

