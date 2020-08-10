Algae bloom at Virginia Beach Oceanfront resulting in ‘foul smell’ and discolored water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An algae bloom at several spots at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is resulting discolored and “foul-smelling water.”

According to an algal bloom surveillance map from the Virginia Department of Health, there are currently 4 spots at the Oceanfront where the algae bloom was reported.

According to a spokesperson with VDH’s Waterborne Hazards Program, the bloom is an alga that commonly blooms at this time of year in Virginia known as Margalefidinium polykrikoidies.

Margalefidinium polykrikoidies is not harmful to humans, but may cause fish kills due to the low oxygen which may result from bacterial decomposition, the spokesperson says.

For the past two weeks, officials have been recovering reports of the bloom. Of the 4 reported algae bloom spots at the Oceanfront, the highest concentration of Margalefidinium polykrikoidies was recorded at the 1st Street jetty with 6,990 cells/ml.

Another VDH official tells 10 On Your Side this is the same type non-toxic algae reported at Norfolk beaches at East Ocean View Beach and the area of the Chesapeake Bay by Bay Point Drive.

Officials encourage residents to report a bloom or suspected health effects from a bloom by contacting the Virginia HAB Hotline at 1-888-238-6154.

