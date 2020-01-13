Closings & Delays
Albano Cleaners in Virginia Beach robbed; nearby schools placed on external lockdown

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police investigate a robbery at the Albano Cleaners at Thoroughgood and Pleasure House on Jan. 13, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Beau James Stephenson)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An Albano Cleaners in Virginia Beach reported a robbery Monday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, officers responded to the business at the intersection of Thoroughgood Road and Pleasure House Road just after 1 p.m.

No one was injured.

Images from the scene show crime tape surrounding the building and officers on scene.

Police spokeswoman Linda Keuhn said two nearby schools, Thoroughgood Elementary and Hermitage Elementary, were put on external lockdown while officers canvassed the area.

This is a developing story. There is no suspect information at this time. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

