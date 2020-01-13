VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An Albano Cleaners in Virginia Beach reported a robbery Monday afternoon.
According to police dispatch, officers responded to the business at the intersection of Thoroughgood Road and Pleasure House Road just after 1 p.m.
No one was injured.
Images from the scene show crime tape surrounding the building and officers on scene.
Police spokeswoman Linda Keuhn said two nearby schools, Thoroughgood Elementary and Hermitage Elementary, were put on external lockdown while officers canvassed the area.
This is a developing story. There is no suspect information at this time. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Man faces 5 years following guilty verdict in 5-month-old son’s death
- Albano Cleaners in Virginia Beach robbed; nearby schools placed on external lockdown
- Budweiser tracks down Chiefs fan who sacrificed beers for celebration
- Chiefs revenge tour begins with Houston, gets Tennessee next
- Juvenile escapes from custody in Gloucester