STEM field trip at NAS Oceana shatters Guinness World Record

190920-N-OC333-022 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2019) Students attending the 2019 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show STEM Lab Learning Day watch a demonstration at a STEM exhibit. The NAS Oceana STEM Lab Learning Day is the largest field trip in the world, bringing over 8,000 students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to the NAS Oceana Air Show to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands of local students got to go on the field trip to top all field trips. Officially.

This past Friday, more than 8,000 students attended the NAS Oceana Air Show STEM Lab Learning Day, before the air show opened to the public. The group included 5,600 fifth grade students from Virginia Beach and 1,500 fifth graders from Chesapeake. Students from other areas were also invited.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

“I enjoy teaching and seeing the kids’ eyes widen with what they’ve learned,” said Capt. Joan Malik, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces, who has been teaching STEM for 13 years. “I’m happy as long as I’ve taught them just one little thing.”

In addition to getting to learn all about what the Navy does, by participating in fun exhibits, school officials also hoped to set a record for the largest educational field trip.

On Tuesday, the Navy announced the group not only beat it, they shattered it! The previous Guinness World Record for the largest field trip was held by students in the Netherlands set back in 2013. Their group consisted of 1872 students.