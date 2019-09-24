STEM field trip at NAS Oceana shatters Guinness World Record

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

190920-N-OC333-022 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2019) Students attending the 2019 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show STEM Lab Learning Day watch a demonstration at a STEM exhibit. The NAS Oceana STEM Lab Learning Day is the largest field trip in the world, bringing over 8,000 students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to the NAS Oceana Air Show to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands of local students got to go on the field trip to top all field trips. Officially.

This past Friday, more than 8,000 students attended the NAS Oceana Air Show STEM Lab Learning Day, before the air show opened to the public. The group included 5,600 fifth grade students from Virginia Beach and 1,500 fifth graders from Chesapeake. Students from other areas were also invited.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

“I enjoy teaching and seeing the kids’ eyes widen with what they’ve learned,” said Capt. Joan Malik, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces, who has been teaching STEM for 13 years. “I’m happy as long as I’ve taught them just one little thing.”

In addition to getting to learn all about what the Navy does, by participating in fun exhibits, school officials also hoped to set a record for the largest educational field trip.

On Tuesday, the Navy announced the group not only beat it, they shattered it! The previous Guinness World Record for the largest field trip was held by students in the Netherlands set back in 2013. Their group consisted of 1872 students.

  • 190920-N-OC333-013 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2019) Electronic’s Technician 3rd Class Terrein Alejandre, assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron 2, shows a student attending the 2019 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show STEM Lab Learning Day a M240B crew-served machine gun. The NAS Oceana STEM Lab Learning Day is the largest field trip in the world, bringing over 8,000 students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to the NAS Oceana Air Show to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)
  • 190920-N-OC333-021 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2019) Cmdr. Bryan Roberts, assigned to Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, instructs a student attending the 2019 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show STEM Lab Learning Day as he flies a flight simulator. The NAS Oceana STEM Lab Learning Day is the largest field trip in the world, bringing over 8,000 students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to the NAS Oceana Air Show to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)
  • 190921-N-AD372-003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) Honorary Colonel Cliff Davis, attached to the Commemorative Air Force, provides a tour of a single engine torpedo bomber on display at the 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show. The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
  • 190921-N-AD372-063 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) Attendees observe the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Squadron maneuver during the 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show. The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
  • 190920-N-OC333-022 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2019) Students attending the 2019 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show STEM Lab Learning Day watch a demonstration at a STEM exhibit. The NAS Oceana STEM Lab Learning Day is the largest field trip in the world, bringing over 8,000 students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to the NAS Oceana Air Show to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)
  • 190921-N-AD372-014 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) The jet powered demonstration truck ‘Shockwave’ provides a demonstration during the 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show. The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
  • 190921-N-AD372-031 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) A flight demonstration team flies in formation during the 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show. The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
  • 190921-N-AD372-039 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) Two F/A-18 Super Hornet Strike Fighters refuel during a fly over at the NAS Ocean Air Show. The 2019 The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
  • 190921-N-AD372-071 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2019) The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Flight Demonstration Squadron fly in formation above NAS Oceana during the 2019 Air Show. The 2019 Air Show is the 60th annual airshow held onboard the installation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories