VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Attorney General Jason Miyares will lay out his anti-human trafficking legislative agenda just ahead of the legislative session that starts on Wednesday Jan. 10.

In December, Miyares announced a partnership with the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, several local businesses and his 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking initiative.

The attorney general will be joined by Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Narendra Pleas, Hampton Roads Chamber President Bryan Stephens, Haynes Furniture Human Resources Director Samantha Rascoe, and Samaritan House Executive Director Robin Gauthier.

The event will be held at noon on Jan. 8 at Haynes Furniture, 5324 Virginia Beach Blvd.