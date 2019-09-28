After years of opposition, could VB schools go back before Labor Day?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A thought that seemed unthinkable for years is now reality. Virginia Beach is gauging interest on starting the school year before Labor Day.

Virginia Beach Public Schools has released a survey now that the Virginia General Assembly has made it legal to start school before Labor Day without a waiver.

The move may come as a surprise to some as last year Virginia Beach City Council came out against the bill, saying “it will have a negative effect on the economic impact of the tourism industry, cutting short the critical summer season which will hurt small businesses, hardworking families and their employees.”

In a frequently asked questions section on the school system’s website, the district says “it’s unclear the impact that this decision will have on tourism in Virginia Beach, as much of the rest of the state and the surrounding states’ schools already start before Labor Day.”

The school district lists academic benefits, and a more flexible calendar when it comes to inclement weather days, as a positive of the idea.

VBPS isn’t the only district in Hampton Roads considering a change, both Suffolk and Williamsburg-James City County districts are also polling parents.