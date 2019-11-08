After storm, Dominion Energy workers help recovery at VB veterans retreat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The LZ-Grace Warrior Retreat in Virginia Beach is a special place for veterans.

The founder, Lynnette Bukowski, says service members need a place to bring their mind, soul and spirit together.

“Special operations forces from all branches and first responders come here for respite after deployment, combat, trauma of any kind and they can stay anywhere from a long weekend to a year,” Bukowski said.

The retreat sits on a peaceful farm near the water, but Friday morning was a lot louder than usual as chainsaws geared up and drills whirred.

Dozens of Dominion Energy workers showed up to lend a helping hand.

“We just got hit by a little tornado on — I guess it was November 1st,” Bukowski said, adding the retreat had some trees fall down during the storm. “We wouldn’t have been able to afford to pay for those to [get] professionally cut down for quite a while. It picked up a horse lean-to and threw it across the fence and smashed it.”

In addition to cleaning up the trees and storm damage, they also built a playground for the families staying at the retreat.

Matthew Adams is the man responsible for bringing the partnership to life. He’s a veteran who’s volunteered at the retreat several times and encouraged others to come out.

“To work for an organization that takes veterans and their lives so serious and tries to help out so much in the veteran community, it really is great,” Adams said.

The heartfelt work left Bukowski speechless.

“I know they’re a big power company, but they work from the heart,” she said with a smile.

This volunteer work was a capstone event for Dominion after their 100 weatherized homes for veterans initiative.

The workers also provided free energy upgrades and a new smart home system at the retreat.