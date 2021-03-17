After sharing with Norfolk since 2018, Virginia Beach wants its own state health director

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Since 2018, Virginia Beach has shared a health director with Norfolk, meaning two of Hampton Roads’ largest cities share a state health leader.

Then, in spring 2020, COVID-19 attacked Virginia, forcing health districts to adapt to unprecedented challenges.

Now, Virginia Beach thinks it is time to get its own public health director.

The topic came up at the City Council retreat this week. Council discussed how Public Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay is stretched too thin.

“I have friends in the medical world who have been trying to call and they can’t get their calls returned,” Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson told 10 On Your Side.

Wilson has concerns that Lindsay appears over-extended during this historic pandemic.

“She is not able to stay and answer our questions when she spoke with council. She told us she had to go to another meeting because she has to do the school boards as well as the council,” she said.

Lindsay’s spokesperson Larry Hill emailed us when we inquired about Lindsay’s position.

“This is an organizational issue and is inappropriate for Dr. Lindsay to discuss,” Hill said.

We reached out to Robert Hicks, the Virginia Department of Health’s deputy commissioner for health services, who told us during this pandemic they are stretched thin, and directors are tough to recruit.

“It is a continuing challenge and has gone on for years. The pandemic has provided additional issues. More resources are needed to respond to the pandemic… it has forced us to pivot,” Hicks said.

Dr. Lauren James is not only the Portsmouth Health District director but she also oversees Western Tidewater Health District, which covers 1,500 square miles.

“Virginia is special in that the health director must be a physician, and physicians are a hot commodity. You have to think what is a competitive job,” James said. “I can’t pinpoint anything that has been missed, but I do agree each district needs to have their own health director.”

10 On Your Side asked Wilson whether she believed Lindsay has lost some people’s confidence.

“Yes, because I think she is overwhelmed. It is too much for one person. I don’t blame her, it is not her fault … but we need our own health director,”

To solve the problem, Virginia Beach wants to hire its own health director and pay 45%, with the state paying the usual share of 55%, for the position.

“The federal government is giving so much in money CARES Act funding, we can hire people,” Wilson added.

We asked Wilson if she has a message for Lindsay.

“Get some help. Ask the governor for help… tell them no, you can’t do it all.” Wilson said.