After season cut short, VB school celebrates 8th-grade basketball players by going door-to-door with pompoms, signs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The basketball season at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic School in Virginia Beach was brought to a screeching halt by coronavirus this year, but school administrators wanted to make sure those student athletes were celebrated.

The news of the season being cut short was especially heartbreaking for the school’s eighth-graders, who were only hours away from the TCBL Tournament Finals when they were canceled.

“Little did our Saints know, the last team practice would be the last time they’d play together, some had been together since they were in 4th grade,” Saint Gregory the Great Catholic School wrote on YouTube.

The athletics department decided to band together — well, 6 feet apart — and travel with school administrators to each eighth-grade basketball player’s house to let them know how loved they are.

The school created a video and posted it on YouTube showing adults cheering for the student athletes from the yard and road, holding signs and pompoms.

“Thank you, Ms. Lorri, Mr. Duesberry, Principal Coss, and Assistant Principal Landon for making sure this season was still one to remember!” the school wrote.

