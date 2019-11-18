After election loss, Del. Stolle says he will file petition for recount in 83rd District

Chris Stolle is running for the House of Delegates, 83rd District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Republican incumbent who lost this month’s election for the House of Delegates 83rd District seat plans to file a petition for a recount.

Del. Chris Stolle will file the petition in the Virginia Beach Circuit Court Wednesday, according to Stolle.

The difference that separates the candidates is 27 votes.

Delegate-elect Nancy Guy, a Democrat, declared victory Nov. 8. The race was highly-contested.

The results of the race were unclear for several days following the election.

Preliminary results on election night led Guy to believe she had won the election by 18 votes. She declared victory, but moments later, the Associated Press declared Stolle the winner.

The next day, election officials made sure their numbers were correct and went through more than 200 provisional ballots in the race.

In this year’s election, Democrats successfully flipped both the state House of Delegates and Senate. Democrats are now the majority for the first time since 1999.