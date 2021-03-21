After 9 month deployment, Navy sailor welcomed home with parade

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After 270 days gone at sea, Petty Officer Second Class Amie Mansell was welcomed home to an unexpected surprise.

Cars lined the streets as family and friends drove-by Mansell’s home with signs, balloons, horns, and music. Her wife and daughter stood by her side in the Virginia Beach driveway waving and embracing the shared emotions.

Mansell was deployed on the USS Winston S. Churchill — which returned Friday to Naval Station Norfolk after being gone for nearly nine months.

The ship and crew deployed to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation on Aug. 10, 2020 and due to COVID-19, they were unable to leave the ship.