VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire on Chapel Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon displaced an adult and two children, fire officials confirm.

Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Chapel Drive around 12:30 p.m.

The fire originated in a vacant third floor unit. Although the fire did not extend to the second floor unit below, water did. That’s why the family is currently displaced. There were no injuries.

Officials say there were no flames visible from outside. They had the fire out by 1:15 p.m.

Chapel Drive apartment fire. Jan. 24, 2023 (Photo courtesy: VBFD)

The cause remains under investigation.