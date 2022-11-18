VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Actors John Krasinski and Michael Kelly will be attending an advance screening of the latest episodes of their show “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” here in Hampton Roads.

The free advance screening will be held at the Gator Theater inside JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Friday. Doors open at 2:15 p.m. while showtime will be at 2:45 p.m.

This event is open to all DOD ID cardholders and their guests. Officials say those bringing co-travelers aboard will be personally accountable for their guests while aboard the installation.

All patrons who attend can also expect a surprise “special gift.” Theater seating availability is on a first-come, first-served basis (max capacity of 1,600 personnel). Concessions will be available.

No video or audio recording will be permitted.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is based on the popular series of books from the renowned author. The thriller features Krasinski in the main role of Jack Ryan, a former U.S. Marine working as an up-and-coming CIA analyst launched into fending off terrorism threats across the world.