Active humpback whale entertains whale watching group off Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Winter whale watching off the coast of Virginia Beach is off to a strong start.

On Dec. 30, Rudee Tours posted on Facebook letting the public know they saw a “very active” juvenile humpback whale “entertain” them that afternoon by breaching and showing its flippers above the surface.

The business guarantees whales will be sighted off Virginia Beach from December to Feb. 15. If they aren’t seen during a tour, those riders can go again for free.

Cruises depart Thursday through Sunday this week, according to Rudee Tours.

Tickets can be reserved online at www.RudeeTours.com.

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Photo courtesy: Rudee Tours)

(Video courtesy: Rudee Tours Facebook)