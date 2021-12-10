Active duty, locally-owned fitness clothing company raises $75k for veterans-focused charities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is following up on a local business made it its mission to help veteran-focused charities on Veterans Day 2021.

Last month, Born Primitive announced that all of its profits from sales on Veterans Day would go to nonprofits that help veterans. The company is active duty-owned and operated Plus, 50% of its salaried employees are veterans, military spouses, or former first responders.

In total, the company raised $75,000 on Veterans Day.

This week, the fitness clothing company shared photos of its check donation of $35,000 to the Navy Seal Foundation.

The rest of the money was split between the Best Defense Foundation, the Adaptive Training Foundation and Tunnel to Towers.

“These charities are doing incredible things for our Veteran community, and we are proud to have a platform that allows us to give back in such a meaningful way,” said Born Primitive Founder & CEO Bear Handlon in a statement.