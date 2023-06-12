VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Donald Robertson has been named acting superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

This comes in the wake of current superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence being named the new superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools in northern Virginia.

Robertson began his career as educator in VBCPS in 1988 and has been the assistant principal at Bayside High School, principal at Salem High School, as well as chief strategy and innovation officer, chief schools officer and most recently as chief of staff.

“With over 30 years of education experience, I have the utmost confidence that Dr. Robertson will be able to keep VBCPS moving forward while also ensuring a smooth transition as we search for our next superintendent,” VBCPS School Board Chairwoman Trenace Riggs said in a statement.

The board will be working with an outside firm to conduct a nationwide search for a new superintendent in the coming months.

“I am honored to be named as the interim superintendent of one of the finest school divisions in the country,” Robertson said. “I want to thank the school board for their confidence in my ability to help our school division continue its great work. I would also like to thank Dr. Aaron Spence and Dr. Jim Merrill for the many leadership opportunities over the past 11 years that have allowed me to grow into the leader I am today.”