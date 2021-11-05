Accidental shooting reported at Superior Pawn and Gun in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A person is injured following what police say was an accidental shooting Friday.
Police responded to a call just before noon about a shooting incident at the Superior Pawn and Gun (SP&G) Lynnhaven location on Lishelle Place.
According to police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn, the person’s injury is not life-threatening.
This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WAVY for updates.
