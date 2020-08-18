Accident involving overturned SUV in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a crash that caused injuries in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Police say the call for the accident came just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for an accident with injuries in the area of Providence Road and Profair Way.

10 On Your Side is currently working to updates on the injuries reported following the accident.

No further details have been released.

