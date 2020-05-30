Accident closes portion of Holland Road in Virginia Beach; Dominion Power removing downed power lines

VIRGINIA BEACH, (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene after an accident closed a portion of Holland Drive Saturday morning.
Police say the call for the accident came just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
Virginia Beach Police tweeted that northbound traffic on Holland Drive between Diana Lee Drive and Chantry Drive is currently shut down for several hours due to the crash.
Dominion Power is also on the scene following downed power lines as a result of the accident.
There were no injuries reported according to police.
Officials are urging commuters to avoid the area until further notice.
