VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An accident on I-264 near First Colonial Road and Birdneck Road has caused all travel lanes to close.

Virginia State Police dispatch said they received the call around 2:06 a.m. for the accident on the westbound side of I-264 near First Colonial Road.

All travel lanes on the west and eastbound sides of First Colonial are currently closed, according to tweet from VDOT.

All lanes blocked on I-264 in both directions near First Colonial (exit 21) in @CityofVaBeach due to crash. Use alternate route, expect potential delays thru rush hour. Check https://t.co/cGTW0Ft6Vx and @511hamptonroads for updates. #hrtraffic https://t.co/PznbjOM15K — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) September 3, 2021

No other details have been released.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.