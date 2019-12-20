Abby Furco, a VB 13-year-old fighting for her life, gets an early Christmas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Santa got to work early this year to see 13-year-old Abby Furco.

For the past few years 10 On Your Side has followed Abby’s battle with cancer, then a bone marrow disease that followed in 2015. At one point, doctors gave her 48 hours to live.

Against the odds, she won every battle.

But two months ago, her health nose-dived again.

“It’s just been a sudden change in health from being at school two days before that to being life-flighted on a ventilator,” her mother, Patty, said.

Abby had pancreatitis and spent weeks in intensive care at local hospitals and ones in Washington D.C.

A few years ago, Virginia Beach-based production company Studio Center made one of Abby’s dreams come true by producing a cooking show with Abby as the host. When the company learned about her recent health scares, they wanted to help again and held a no-shave November fundraiser.

They raised $1,800.

On Friday, the man with the best beard, “Studio Santa,” dropped the check off himself.

“Abby is a real fighter,” said Studio Santa. “Even from the first diagnosis, it wasn’t good and they didn’t think they would have a lot of time. But she has proven time and time again that she’s going to beat this. That she’s going to get ahead of this, and we just want to be there with her every step of the way.”

Santa also dropped off an array of Harry Potter presents, Abby’s favorite books.

Her mother says they’re very thankful.

“I’m still speechless about the check. It feels wonderful. When our families are split between the hospital and home, there are expenses. This will help us rest a little bit more easy throughout everything that we go through,” she said.

Abby is doing much better now and hopes to be able to return to school in January.