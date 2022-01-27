AAA Tidewater announces 32nd Annual Child Seat Round Up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — AAA Tidewater is partnering with Drive Safe Hampton Roads, Walmart and other organizations to collect old and damaged child seats for the entire month of February.

AAA Tidewater Traffic Safety Manager Kate Wilson said their goal is to take those seats out of circulation so that children can continue to remain safe while in a vehicle.

“Some people may not realize how worn and damaged their child safety seats actually are,” Wilson said.

Walmart is providing $5 gift cards for each seat (limit two per person).

AAA wants to use this opportunity to educate members of the community on possible dangers of using car seats. A child seat should stop being used if:

It is six years or expired,

has been purchased from a yard sale or thrift store

parts are missing,

or the seat has been recalled.

To find a drop off location, click here.