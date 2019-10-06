A walk for a cause: Crowds gather to raise money, awareness for ALS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Crowds gathered at the Oceanfront on the boardwalk near 31st street for the 12th annual JT Walk and Beach party.

The annual walk was started for a man name Josh Thompson and the goal is to raise money and awareness for ALS.

Right now at the JT walk for ALS @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/lIYcwAE165 — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) October 6, 2019

“It makes you feel great that you put all this work into it and the people still come for 12 years. We’ve raised millions of dollars for ALS research, a 15 million dollar project for the city of Virginia Beach, so a lot of good things happen because people come to this walk.” said Virginia Gentleman Foundation board member Andrew Bagby.

The walk to stomp out ALS was hosted by Ten On Your Dide’s sports director Bruce Rader.

Many people in the crowd came to walk for someone specific.

“We’re here to support a wonderful cause. My wife Julie was diagnosed three years ago. Luckily, she’s moving along very slowly with her illness and were here to support a wonderful, wonderful cause,” said Greg Waskewicz.

After the walk people were able to head to the beach to enjoy entertainment, activities for the kids and music artist Rodney Atkins .