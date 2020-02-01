A taste of the city: Virginia Beach Restaurant Week to spotlight city’s ‘diverse culinary scene’

Photo Courtesy – 1608 Crafthouse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is right around the corner and plenty of restaurants around the area are busy crafting special breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus for the event.

Resident and tourists alike will be able to taste the diverse dining in Virginia Beach during the event’s run from Feb. 3 through Feb. 9.

Breakfast menus start at $5, two-course lunches start at $10 and three-course dinners start at $20.

Although Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is not a ticketed event, city officials are encouraging all diners to plan reservations ahead of time wherever they are accepted.

For a full list of participating restaurants, CLICK HERE.

