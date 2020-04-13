A sign of the times: The drive-by birthday party strikes again in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Due to coronavirus and social distancing, birthday parties are temporarily a thing of the past.

Taking over are drive-by birthdays, where you stay in your car, honk your horn, wave signs, shout and scream — and it played out on Saturday in a Virginia Beach neighborhood.

At 5:15 p.m. in Bay Colony, the sounds of honking horns could be heard throughout the neighborhood and especially in front of Mary Shearin’s home on Pinewood Road.

“We love you, Mary” and “Happy Birthday Mary” could be heard in the midst of the cacophony of horns from all makes and models of vehicles.

Shearin had gathered with family members at the firepit in the backyard. When the horns blasted, they all came to the front yard. There in the middle, Shearin was smiling, waving and taking it all in.

“This is so sweet. I have the nicest friends. It’s so nice,” Shearin said.

Shearin seemed take the realities of coronavirus in stride.

“So many people are suffering, but this was so special… I will always remember it,” she said. “To watch all these families come back together after so many years, it is remarkable. Due to this, we are spending more time together as families … playing games and doing puzzles and games and families reuniting.”

About 20 cars drove around the circular driveway about five times honking their horns. Some had signs and some brought presents, but most did not.

It was over in about 15 minutes but it left a lasting impression of friendship.

“I thought it was pretty darn sweet. It was really fun… It is a birthday I will never forget,” Shearin added.

