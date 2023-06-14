VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Duh-un. Duh-un. Duh-un.

A shark made its way into the Chesapeake Bay near the Lesner Bridge Wednesday morning, surprising some early-morning beachgoers like Megan McNair.

She’s had her condo on the Chesapeake Bay for years, just recently making it her permanent home.

It’s her normal routine to hit the beach in the morning to walk her dog, but this time something stuck out to her.

“I saw this man in the water swimming and he came out of the water, and he was all out of breath,” McNair said.

“He’s like, ‘There is a shark!” McNair said, as people asked if the man was OK.

Not too far from McNair was a shark fin sticking up out of the water, just feet from her feet.

“Right where the beach crusted down and where the waves were hitting. He was swimming in circles and having a good ol’ time,” she said.

It was a decent size, too.

“The size of the shark, I would guess 5 to 6 feet. Which is actually a pretty good size,” said Brian Thomas, who lives nearby.

Thomas was alerted by McNair. He raced down to make sure everyone was OK.

He was confused about how the shark got inside the bay.

“I was trying to figure out why would he be there,” Thomas said. “Why isn’t he leaving?”

The reason?

“Sharks are found in the ocean and sightings will occur in our area including the Chesapeake Bay,” according to a Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center spokesperson. “They can be found navigating through the mouth of the Bay, likely with the tides hunting for fish.”

McNair said it’s a walk she won’t forget.

“It was very interesting,” she said.