A new pier? Convention Center hotel? Parking? VB wants to know what to prioritize at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you like – or don’t like – the direction, look and feel of the Oceanfront, now is your time to speak up.

For the first time in 11 years, there will be an update to the Resort Area Strategic Action Plan. The document helps to guide development and public works initiatives, as well as traffic and transportation flow.

“It’s important to update these area plans, especially this one, because we find we are having the opportunity to complete a lot of the work,” said Bobby Tajan, Director of the Virginia Beach Department of Planning.

Of the “Top 8” priorities included in the 2008 plan, only “Build the Convention Center hotel” and “Form a management entity” have not been addressed, Tajan says.

“So we want to get the community back together to find out what other things they want us to work on,” Tajan said.

Monday night, the first of several workshops was held so business owners, along with members of the community, could come up with just that.

Nearly 100 people sat around tables for two hours discussing, debating and recording their responses to several different exercises.

For example, one of which asked participants to rank which of the following large-scale development proposals are most needed: The Convention Center Hotel, Rudee Loop Redevelopment and Pier Replacement.

Looking around the room, every table came up with a different number 1.

“That is totally OK,” Tajan said.

Responses will be published online, and another workshop is scheduled for August.

City Council could vote to approve the plan in the fall.

To comment, you can click here.