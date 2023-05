VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A bookstore in Virginia Beach has reopened 19 weeks after a vehicle crashed through the front of the building.

According to a Facebook post, Smith Discount Books opened its doors Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the store, located at 5237 Providence Rd..

Four people were transported to the hospital for treatment after the crash.

The book store will now be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.