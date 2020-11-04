98-year-old veteran casts ballot in Virginia Beach, with a little help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 98-year-old WWII and D-Day Veteran Norwood Thomas Jr. made it his mission to make it to the polls Tuesday night.

Last week, he suffered a stroke and now must use a wheelchair to maneuver around. With limited mobility, Thomas is unable to travel without professional help. However, despite his restrictions, Thomas told his daughters he still wanted to vote one last time.

His daughter, Vicki Franco, took action and contacted 10 On Your Side for help. WAVY TV 10 was able to set up a ride through Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia.

The transportation company picked up Thomas and his two daughters early Tuesday evening and took them to Point O’ View Elementary School to cast their ballots as a family.

