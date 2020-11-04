98-year-old veteran casts ballot in Virginia Beach, with a little help

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 98-year-old WWII and D-Day Veteran Norwood Thomas Jr. made it his mission to make it to the polls Tuesday night.

Last week, he suffered a stroke and now must use a wheelchair to maneuver around. With limited mobility, Thomas is unable to travel without professional help. However, despite his restrictions, Thomas told his daughters he still wanted to vote one last time.

His daughter, Vicki Franco, took action and contacted 10 On Your Side for help. WAVY TV 10 was able to set up a ride through Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia.

The transportation company picked up Thomas and his two daughters early Tuesday evening and took them to Point O’ View Elementary School to cast their ballots as a family.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10