VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A huge grant will go to a local school to make something great even better.

An Achievable Dream Academy in Virginia Beach has received a $900,000 Community Project Funding (CPF) award to help with program expenses and expand opportunities at Seatack Elementary and Lynnhaven Middle schools.

The award was delivered by Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk) on Friday.

“One of the easiest choices to make an investment into education because you know the long-term effects,” Luria said.

An Achievable Dream is a program dedicated to the belief that all children can learn and succeed regardless of their socioeconomic background.

“It really focuses on social, emotional, and academic learning and I think an investment into education can make a difference for generations so it really is a meaning project for our community,” Luria said.

The money will be used to add grade levels to the program to reach kindergarten to 12th-grade status. It will also help fund issues that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our students are in school two hours a day longer. They go to about twenty weeks of Saturday school and four weeks of intersession,” said Dr. Lee Vreeland, CEO of An Achievable Dream.

It will also support core program expenses and expand educational opportunities

“Going to different museums and events. Really making sure learning becomes alive. You learn about that but how do you transition that so that students can really feel that in their real life,” Vreeland said.

Spending money in the community where it is needed the most: by investing in a child’s future.

“An investment in education can make a long-term difference in not only the lives of that student but that family over the course of generations,” Luria said.

The nearly $1 million award given to An Achievable Dream is part of an $18.5 million community funding project that went to seven community projects in coastal Virginia.