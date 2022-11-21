VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nine men in Virginia Beach were arrested earlier this month during a prostitution sting.

Virginia Beach police say the recent sting hooked eight men, ranging from 26 to 63 years old.

Their names are:

Darren Warrington, (M/33) of Virginia Beach

Zygmund Lenchert, (M/48) of Virginia Beach

Jerico Manansala, (M/48) of Virginia Beach

Mickey Hagos, (M/30) of Norfolk

Jose Buenaventura, (M/63) of Virginia Beach

Robert Humes, (M/33) of Virginia Beach

Emerson Mangahas, (M/29) of Virginia Beach

Gerver Alexis Gomez-Gomez, (M/26) of Virginia Beach

All men have been charged with one count of soliciting prostitution. Their mugshots have not been made available as of Monday afternoon.

Additionally, 39-year-old Virginia Beach resident Daniel Ray Blankenship was also taken into custody and charged with prostitution and aiding prostitution.

According to Virginia Beach police, prostitution drives the demand for human trafficking. Sex workers are often vulnerable victims of traffickers and pimps. The intent of the operation was to target the people that patronize sex workers in order to reduce demand.

