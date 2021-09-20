9 guns seized on school grounds after tips about criminal activity ahead of VB high school football game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A report of possible criminal activity at a high school football game in Virginia Beach Friday night led police to find and seize numerous illegal weapons on school grounds.

Virginia Beach police seized nine illegally possessed weapons on school property and arrested four people, a department captain wrote on Twitter Monday.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted Monday saying the “tremendous work” was done by the Operations & Investigations Division.

Neudigate said the guns were seized in the parking lot.

The police department did not immediately give information about which football game the guns were seized at, the identities and ages of those arrested, or how investigators found the guns.

Separately, on Friday night, a fight also broke out at a Norfolk football game between Lake Taylor and Norview high schools.

The stadium was cleared due to unruly behavior. No arrests were made, dispatchers said. The game went on without spectators. Lake Taylor won 28-26.

10 On Your Side has requested additional details from police and will update this story when they are received.