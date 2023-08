VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A fire in Virginia Beach Wednesday displaced nine people from their home.

Crews were called to the 5800 block of Burton Station Road on Aug. 23 shortly before noon. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.

The damage from the fire resulted in five adults and four children being displaced, according to fire officials, but there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.