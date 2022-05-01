VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officers tell 10 On Your Side that Kelsey Edwin “Ed” Brown was last seen leaving the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday night. He was there for a show with several friends but abruptly left just before intermission.

A manager told one of his friends that he saw Brown leave the building wearing a gray jacket and blue slacks.

Brown has dementia and is considered to be endangered. He was last known to be on foot near the Town Center area.

He does not have any family.

Those who see Brown are asked to contact police.