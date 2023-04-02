VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 80 people have been displaced after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon at an apartment building on Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says the first units were dispatched around 1:53 p.m. and the fire was officially marked out at 2:42 p.m.

Firefighters said there were no injuries reported and there was mainly water damage. But 80 people in total were displaced because the fire affected the electrical system in the building, a worker told WAVY’s Raven Payne.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, due to a stove in the kitchen, firefighters said.

The apartment complex is working with local hotels to house everyone for the night.