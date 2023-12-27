VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday at Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard, police said.

The call came in around 6 p.m. The pedestrian is a 77-year-old woman, and she is in critical condition. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the scene has cleared up. Police had cleared the scene as of around 8:30 p.m.

Southbound Independence Blvd. at Virginia Beach Blvd. & westbound Virginia Beach Blvd. at Independence Blvd. are closed to thru traffic until further notice while VBPD investigates an accident. Please avoid the area/find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/sNuz4uvZQ8 — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) December 28, 2023

