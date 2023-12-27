VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday at Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard, police said.
The call came in around 6 p.m. The pedestrian is a 77-year-old woman, and she is in critical condition. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the scene has cleared up. Police had cleared the scene as of around 8:30 p.m.
10 On Your Side is looking to get more information.
WAVY News 10 has reported on several incidents along Virginia Beach Boulevard involving pedestrians this year:
Dec. 19: VBPD investigating crash involving pedestrians on Virginia Beach Blvd.
Dec. 1: Pedestrian walking across Virginia Beach Blvd. struck and killed
June 27: Part of Virginia Beach Blvd. closed following fatal incident
Feb. 26: Police investigate auto-pedestrian crash in Virginia Beach
Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.