73-year-old VB man missing since Dec. 9, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a 73-year-old man they say has been missing since Dec. 9.

Donald Garrett was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Kempsville Road. He was reported missing Dec. 9, police said.

Garrett is believed to be driving his vehicle, a while 1991 silver Chevrolet Caprice classic. The Virginia license plate is VFD-9858.

Garrett left him home without his phone or wallet.

His family lives out of state and are concerned that they haven’t heard from him.

Those with information on Garrett’s whereabouts should call the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 to speak with any missing persons detective.