VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man hit by a car in Virginia Beach over the weekend has died from his injuries, police confirmed Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Baxter Road Saturday around 7:45 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators determined an SUV was traveling down Baxter Road when it hit a man. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative, according to Virginia Beach Police.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police have identified the victim as 73-year-old Ronald Ellis of Virginia Beach.

This incident is being actively investigated by the VBPD Special Operations Bureau’s Traffic Safety Unit. If you witnessed the crash or have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.