71 people address VBCPS board in response to Manning’s English as a second language comment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Seventy-one people addressed the Virginia Beach School Board Tuesday in response to one Facebook post made last month by board member Vicky Manning.

A common phrase heard among the group of folks speaking out — “todos somos bienvenidos aqui.”

It means ‘We are all welcome here.’ The phrase repeated again and again in Spanish as speakers looked directly at Manning.

A press conference uniting people from all over the community was held prior to the meeting by the Virginia Human Rights Commission.

“It puts down our entire democracy. We have flourished because we are a land of immigrants,” said Rabbi Israel Zoberman of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission.

For the first time in nearly eight months, a packed board room as students, teachers, immigrants and school principals denounced Manning’s post on Facebook.

“At Cooke we have a school culture and climate where everyone is valued and given what they need to be successful and that looks different for every kid and every family,” said Casey Conger, Cooke Elementary principal.

Board member Jessica Owens told 10 On Your Side she’s in disbelief by her colleague’s statement.

“I was shocked and I was disappointed because it didn’t represent our school system,” Owens said.

Some parents like Annie Palumbo came to Manning’s defense.

“We know what Vicky said. You all know what Vicky said. One day it’s going to come back on all of you,” Palumbo stated.

Manning has yet to respond to Tuesday’s public comments. She previously released a statement about ESL students and the program on her website, in which she said that with the shortage in teachers and funding, as well as increasing needs within the ESL program, meeting the upcoming need is unsustainable.

