7,000 expected for Virginia Beach Last Night on the Town New Year’s Eve event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands are expected to show up for Town Center’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Last Night on the Town.

Organizers say this is the first year they’ve had a local band as the headliner: the Deloreans will be taking the stage.

Jeanne Evans Cox with the Central Business District Association says this is all started seven years ago. The association partners with the City of Virginia Beach to make it happen.

One of the new aspects party-goers will notice this year is the big disco ball at the main stage. Organizers want to encourage dancing.

“It’s the completion of one decade and start of another, so this is kind of a new adventure for all of us and I think it makes people feel good when they cane come together as a family and feel good about celebrating as a family,” Evans Cox said.

When this event first started, only about 3,000 people showed up.

Tuesday night, that number is supposed to more than double. Evans Cox is anticipating 7,000 people will attend.

“At midnight, there’s a countdown and a beach ball falls from the sky literally for our countdown, so New York City has nothing over on us. We have our own Virginia Beach beach ball,” Evans Cox said.

All the activities and entertainment are free and open to the public except a VIP tent to the left of the stage.

All town center garages are free parking as well.

Attendees can’t bring any alcohol, but you can buy it at some of the concession stands.

Virginia Beach Police will also be on site to keep everyone safe.