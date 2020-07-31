6th grader decorates, sells face masks to donate money to help children

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sophia Lingeris is raising awareness and money to help kids and encourage safety during the pandemic.

The Princess Anne Middle Schooler sold about 200 hundred face masks nationwide and raised about $2,000.

“I’m tie-dying face masks and selling them. All money raised will go to Operation Smile, which helps

people like my mom,” said Sophia.

“We’ve only promoted the items on social media and by word of mouth. I’m so happy to

have support for this effort especially this month as July is National Craniofacial and Prevention Awareness month,” she concluded.

The 11-year old describes herself as a caring and kind person who enjoys helping people. Her mom, Jenna, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and cleft palate.

“I’ve had 11 surgeries to correct my cleft. I began talking to Sophia about my condition when she was 5 years old. I’m so proud of her and what she’s doing to support the cleft community,” said Jenna.

