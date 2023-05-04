VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 68-year-old man has been reported missing in Virginia Beach.

Police say James Kresock was reported missing at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday by concerned family members, who say he left without his cell phone, vehicle and wallet. He’s known to take “extremely long walks of up to 10 miles.”

He’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 165 pounds and also wears hearing aids. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

No leads have been found after police canvassed the area around his home. If you have any information that could help police, contact VBPD at 757-385-4101, or call 911.