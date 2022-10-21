VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – There were 67 men and women promoted Friday as the Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana hosted its Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Pinning Ceremony.

The pinning ceremony represents a 129-year tradition in the Navy, serving as the culmination of a rigorous six-week training period.

“This is a rigorous process,” said NAS Oceana Command Master Chief De’Andre Beaufort. “These chiefs tested themselves throughout this season to become better leaders and better Sailors. This pinning is only the beginning of the responsibility that comes with being a chief petty officer.”

Courtesy – Naval Air Station Oceana Courtesy – Naval Air Station Oceana Courtesy – Naval Air Station Oceana

Family, friends, and shipmates gathered to take part in the ceremony, pinning anchors on the collars of each new chief and placing their new chief covers on each of their heads.

Chief Petty Officer, Senior Chief Petty Officer, and Master Chief Petty Officer make up the Navy ranks E-7 through E-9. Chiefs are regarded as masters of their rates and act as a bridge between officers and junior enlisted.