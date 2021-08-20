6 displaced by fire on Diana Lee Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Six people have been displaced by a fire Friday on Diana Lee Court in Virginia Beach.
The call came in reporting the residential fire at 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Diana Lee Court, according to fire officials.
The fire appeared to start in the kitchen. It was out by 2:37 p.m.
There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.
The American Red Cross is assisting the people who have been displaced.
The cause is under investigation.
