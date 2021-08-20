6 displaced by fire on Diana Lee Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Six people have been displaced by a fire Friday on Diana Lee Court in Virginia Beach.

The call came in reporting the residential fire at 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Diana Lee Court, according to fire officials.

The fire appeared to start in the kitchen. It was out by 2:37 p.m.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people who have been displaced.

The cause is under investigation.

Fire on Diana Lee Court in Virginia Beach Aug. 20, 2021. (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

