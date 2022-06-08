VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Six people were displaced following a residential fire in Virginia Beach Tuesday.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 3:41 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Heron Point Circle.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.

Six people, including 4 children, were displaced following the fire. One pet cat was found safe, however another cat is still missing following the fire.



There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.