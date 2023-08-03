VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Jacquan Wilson will serve a 56-year active sentence for the robbery and murder of 18-year-old Bryant Cueto. That was the sentence handed down Thursday morning in a Virginia Beach courtroom.

The crime happened in an Applebee’s parking lot off General Booth Boulevard in 2016. Wilson was 17 years old at the time. Both teens were still in high school.

During his trial, testimony from the Commonwealth showed he brought only a few dollars with him to purchase $350 worth of Xanax. He also brought a gun.

Wilson was found guilty of first degree murder earlier this year. His initial trial four years ago ended in a mistrial.

During his latest trial, Wilson represented himself. He told the jury, “I am not a murderer, I am not a robber, and I just got in over my head. But if you see a murderer, then find me guilty.” That is exactly what they did.

WAVY had a crew in the courtroom when the sentence was handed down Thursday. They spoke with Cueto's family and the prosecutor after court let out.