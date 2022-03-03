$5,000 reward offered for arrest, conviction of woman charged with witness tampering

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a woman wanted for allegedly witness tampering.

The ATF is looking for Nicole Hill, who was first charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in August 2021. The charges came several months after Virginia Beach police executed a search warrant in the 3500 block of Edenwood Circle.

The search warrant led investigators to learn there was a rifle at Hill’s residence, which she was not legally allowed to have. They didn’t find the rifle, but found another firearm in a suitcase next to the bed where Hill attempted to get her clothing before she was transported to jail.

ATF charged Hill federally with possession of a firearm by a felon in August 2021.

During court proceedings, Hill was told there was a potential witness who would testify at her trial. She later drove to the person’s place of employment in Richmond and assaulted her.

Hill was then charged with witness tampering and retaliation/obstruction of justice. Her bond was revoked.

Authorities have tried to contact Hill several times, but she has yet to respond.

Hill is about 191 pounds and 5 feet 1 inch tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

“At ATF, we take witness tampering very serious and will continue to use all of our resources to locate this individual.,” said ATF Washington Field Division Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson. “The safety of our communities is our top priority, and we will hold those accountable that commit acts of violence. ATF will continue to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to disrupt the cycle of criminal acquisition and the misuse of firearms within our communities. We call upon our community members to provide any information that will assist us in locating Nicole Hill.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 888 -ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.